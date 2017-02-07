Omnicom quarterly revenue rises 2.1 percent
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to heavy spending on ads by businesses in the United States.
