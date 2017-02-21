'O.J.' doc director dedicates Oscar to Brown, Goldman

Ezra Edelman, right, and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. less Ezra Edelman, right, and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.