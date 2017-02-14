Nothing says romance like a sex toy f...

Nothing says romance like a sex toy from Burger King

Who needs a romantic candlelit dinner in a fancy restaurant on Valentine's Day - Burger King is where it's really at. Burger King in Israel is selling "Adults' Meals" from 6 p.m. this Valentine's Day complete with your very own sex toy.

