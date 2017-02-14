North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Bro...

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Brother Killed in Malaysia

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was killed in Malaysia while boarding a plane to Macau. WSJ's Jonathan Cheng has details on Lunch Break with Tanya Rivero.

Chicago, IL

