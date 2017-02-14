New Book 'The Pumpkin And The Pantsui...

New Book 'The Pumpkin And The Pantsuit' Explains The 2016 Election To Kids

"How do I explain this election to my kids?" For many parents, that was the question reverberating in their heads on Nov 9th, 2016 and for the months afterward. Now a new kids' book called The Pumpkin And The Pantsuit , the brainchild of a San Francisco advertising agency barrettSF , aims to answer that question in a simple format kids can understand.

