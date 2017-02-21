Mum and daughter starring in New York stage show
A MOTHER and daughter are looking forward to performing on stage together in the Big Apple later in the year. Wendy Jones, 55, and daughter Mollie, 17, are heading to the land of opportunity to star in a theatre production of Beautiful Monster at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York.
