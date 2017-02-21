Mobile ad blocking firm Shine is rebranding to 'Rainbow' and...
Israel-based ad blocking company Shine has spent the last 18 months or so selling in its "nuclear weapon" to thwart off the apparent ad tech threat: a network-level solution that lets mobile carriers block ads at a network level. On Friday, Shine announced it had stopped selling ad blocking solutions to mobile carriers and it was rebranding to "Rainbow."
