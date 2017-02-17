Missing children's information to be displayed ona
Missing children's information to be displayed on billboards ALBUQUERQUE - Albuquerque billboards will be displaying information about missing children in an effort to increase awareness. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lsmgot The Albuquerque Journal reports that 16 digital billboards began displaying the information Thursday as part of a joint effort by the city, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Clear Channel Outdoor, which is donating the billboard space.
