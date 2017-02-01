Meet the team bringing wacky Super Bo...

Meet the team bringing wacky Super Bowl ads to life

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Grandesign is a boutique out-of-home advertising company that has blossomed into a $47 million-per-year business with 120 clients and 50 full-time staffers spread across regional offices Grandesign is a boutique out-of-home advertising company that has blossomed into a $47 million-per-year business with 120 clients and 50 full-time staffers spread across regional offices Thankfully, people attending a few of the highest-profile Super Bowl parties in Houston this weekend won't have to subject themselves to these revolting, blue poop booths. Nope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC