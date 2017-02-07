MediaLink Acquired By Cannes Lions Organizer Ascential
MediaLink, one of the most influential consultants and deal-makers in the advertising industry, has agreed to be acquired by Ascential plc, a publicly-traded company based in London that is best known as the organizer and operator of the Cannes Festival of Creativity. The companies said Ascential will acquire 100% of MediaLink, a privately held company that was founded in 2003 by a former ad agency executive and lawyer Michael Kassan.
