MediaLink Acquired By Cannes Lions Organizer Ascential

MediaLink, one of the most influential consultants and deal-makers in the advertising industry, has agreed to be acquired by Ascential plc, a publicly-traded company based in London that is best known as the organizer and operator of the Cannes Festival of Creativity. The companies said Ascential will acquire 100% of MediaLink, a privately held company that was founded in 2003 by a former ad agency executive and lawyer Michael Kassan.

