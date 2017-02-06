McCann Named 2017 Super Clio Champion for Nat Geo's 'Bad Romance' Ad
Airing post-halftime on Sunday night, the spot teases Nat Geo's upcoming scripted series "Genius" and features Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein. Finalists of the third-annual competition also included RPA Los Angeles' " Yearbooks " for Honda; Anomaly New York's " Born the Hard Way " for Budweiser; and TBWA New York's " #WeAccept " for Airbnb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC