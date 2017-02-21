Mayor de Blasio questioned for four h...

Mayor de Blasio questioned for four hours by feds on fund-raising

12 hrs ago

Mayor de Blasio leaves his lawyer' Midtown office after being interviewed Friday by prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office. Mayor de Blasio spent an intense four hours Friday in a Midtown lawyers' office fielding a long list of questions from federal prosecutors about his fundraising tactics.

Chicago, IL

