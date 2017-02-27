Marketers Everywhere Are Rethinking Middle America Post-Trump. Inside One Effort to Help Them

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 9, 2016, 18 months of carefully weighted, religiously updated forecasts evaporated into the ether as Donald J. Trump scored a series of upset victories to secure his status as the 45th president of the United States. It shook people up on the client side and the agency side, according to 30-year ad industry veteran and consultant Avi Dan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.