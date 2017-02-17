'Lego Batman' and 'Fifty Shades' powe...

'Lego Batman' and 'Fifty Shades' power the holiday box office...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The long President's Day weekend helped holdovers like "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Fifty Shades Darker," but for new releases "The Great Wall," "Fist Fight," and "A Cure for Wellness" there wasn't much business. "Lego Batman" took in an estimated $34.2 million, according to Exhibitor Relations , to win the domestic box office for a second consecutive weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan '17 TheGamingNewf 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC