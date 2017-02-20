Last orders for village-run pub

Last orders for village-run pub

VOLUNTEERS who have been running the Kings Arms in Monkton Farleigh have announced that the pub will be closing its doors after one final blowout. The keys to the pub, which has been run by locals for the past six months, will be handed back to Punch Taverns after one last drink on Saturday.

