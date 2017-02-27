Lamar Advertising fails to comply with city demands to remove sign
A defiant Lamar Advertising has not removed a Sprint banner from the former Bayer sign atop Mount Washington by the Monday afternoon deadline imposed by the city, setting the stage for a possible court showdown. The vinyl banner was still in place at the 5 p.m. cutoff ordered by city Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez-Ridge in a letter sent to Lamar's attorney, Jonathan Kamin, last week, and the city had received no indication that the company intended to comply with her demand.
