Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamar Advertising Company is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising Company to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

