Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
Lamar Advertising Company updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.22.
