Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share
Lamar Advertising Company - Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lamar Advertising Company in a report released on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Dix forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.
