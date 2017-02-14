Lady Gaga goes public
Lady Gaga turned heads at a Grammy Awards afterparty on Sunday by using the bash to go public with her new man. The Born This Way hitmaker has reportedly been dating her talent agent, Creative Artists Agency representative Christian Carino, in recent weeks, but their budding romance was only unearthed after Gaga hinted at finding love again during a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC