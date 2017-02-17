Kim Jong Nam Killing Caught on Video

Video shows two attackers carrying out an airport assault on the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia-Chilling security footage has emerged of the killing of Kim Jong Nam last week, showing two attackers took less than three seconds to carry out the assault on the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The video clips from security cameras were obtained by a Japanese media outlet and posted by a third party on YouTube.

