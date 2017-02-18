Keybank National Association OH Purch...

Keybank National Association OH Purchases 16,300 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

11 hrs ago

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,428 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period.

