Irish advertisers dispute 'highest online ad blocking rates in Europe' claims
Irish advertisers claim that ad blocking online is not as prevalent as recent reports claiming that Ireland has the highest online ad blocking rates in Europe. http://www.independent.ie/business/technology/news/irish-advertisers-dispute-highest-online-ad-blocking-rates-in-europe-claims-35438171.html http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/article35223013.ece/c063d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-d516674e-49db-45d3-ade8-92c2542270c9_I1.jpg Irish advertisers claim that ad blocking online is not as prevalent as recent reports claiming that Ireland has the highest online ad blocking rates in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC