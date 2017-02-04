Insider Selling: Adobe Systems Incorp...

Insider Selling: Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Director Sells $2,829,750.00 in Stock

11 hrs ago

Adobe Systems Incorporated Director Robert K. Burgess sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,829,750.00.

Chicago, IL

