Heineken posts 9.9% rise in annual earnings

Beer giant Heineken has toasted a 9.9% rise in annual earnings ahead of its takeover of British pub group Punch Taverns. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35453180.ece/26571/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-b7bdd975-1a76-4214-a1fb-3dfdbd8c7aca_I1.jpg Beer giant Heineken has toasted a 9.9% rise in annual earnings ahead of its takeover of British pub group Punch Taverns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.