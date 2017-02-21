Gyro Taps Mike Harris For New Strategy Role
Dentsu Aegis B2B agency gyro has appointed ad veteran Mike Harris as global chief strategy officer, technology. He will be based at the agency's San Francisco operation and will report to gyro Global CEO and Chief Creative Officer Christoph Becker.
