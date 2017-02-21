Government workers fight Trump on his own turf -- Twitter
President Donald Trump has effectively commandeered Twitter as his personal megaphone and federal employees who feel slighted or threatened by his policies have taken notice. Within days of Trump assuming the presidency, rogue Twitter accounts purporting to express views of government agencies and their staff began springing up as a new form of resistance to some of Trump's policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan '17
|TheGamingNewf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC