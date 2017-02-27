France just passed a new advertising ...

France just passed a new advertising transparency law the entire...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Unless you have deep knowledge of the French advertising market and France's legal system, its likely you may not be aware of the region's transparency law, Loi Sapin. Loi Sapin is an anti-corruption law that was introduced in France in 1993 in order to make the business of media-buying more transparent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan services Sat Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC