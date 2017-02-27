France just passed a new advertising transparency law the entire...
Unless you have deep knowledge of the French advertising market and France's legal system, its likely you may not be aware of the region's transparency law, Loi Sapin. Loi Sapin is an anti-corruption law that was introduced in France in 1993 in order to make the business of media-buying more transparent.
