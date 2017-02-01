'Extortionate' rent prices behind Queens Head owners decision to end 10-year stay
THE popular landlords of Marlborough's Queens Head pub will call time in April, saying they can no longer afford their "extortionate" rent. Maria, 50, and Andrew Nash, 54, have decided to shut up shop and end their lease with Punch Taverns, as they cannot take another year of making more losses and paying the annual A 34,000 rent.
