EU mergers and takeovers

Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Marubeni Corp and Metro Pacific Investments to form a joint venture to provide clinical laboratory services in the Philippines -- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business -- U.S. investment fund HPS to acquire joint control of U.S. insurance broker NFP Holdings which is now solely controlled by U.S. private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners -- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG -- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG -- Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.