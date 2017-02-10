Ericsson launches product for security automation
A tool that automates security management according to policies - continuous monitoring of threats, vulnerabilities, risks and compliance with capability to do automated remediation Ericsson is launching its new Security Manager product to automate protection of important assets across multiple ICT domains and to detect threats, vulnerabilities, and risks leveraging real-time security analytics. 5G, cloud and IoT are game-changers for the entire industry, and security is integral to succeeding in these areas.
Read more at GlobeNewswire.
