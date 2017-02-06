Earnings Results: Unlike Mattel, Hasbro says the holidays weren't much different from years past
Hasbro says the data doesn't take into account the different global regions that contributed to its fourth-quarter earnings. Toy giants Mattel Inc. and Hasbro Inc. had completely different holiday seasons, according to company executives, and quarterly results, with Mattel reporting an earnings miss for the period and Hasbro announcing a fourth-quarter beat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC