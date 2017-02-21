Donald Trump to Skip White House Corr...

Donald Trump to Skip White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

Having denounced several leading news organizationsa as the "enemy of the people," President Donald Trump on Saturday said he won't mingle with any members of the press at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Mr. Trump tweeted that he won't attend the April 29 event, though he didn't give a reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan services 14 hr Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Fri Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC