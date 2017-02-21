Donald Trump to Skip White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Having denounced several leading news organizationsa as the "enemy of the people," President Donald Trump on Saturday said he won't mingle with any members of the press at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Mr. Trump tweeted that he won't attend the April 29 event, though he didn't give a reason.
