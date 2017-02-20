Donald Trump Blasts Media and Intelli...

Donald Trump Blasts Media and Intelligence Agencies

The resignation of National Security Adviser Mike Flynn is raising new questions, after it emerged that the Trump administration was aware last month that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions. Photo: Getty Images WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump leveled fresh attacks on the intelligence community and the news media Wednesday after a tumultuous few days that included the departure of his national security adviser and reports about U.S. investigations into his team's communications with Russian authorities.

