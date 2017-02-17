Credit Agricole S a Purchases 455,692...

Credit Agricole S a Purchases 455,692 Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 1,595,154 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan '17 TheGamingNewf 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC