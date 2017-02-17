Credit Agricole S a Purchases 455,692 Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P.
Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 1,595,154 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan '17
|TheGamingNewf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC