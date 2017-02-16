Competition watchdog probing Heineken...

Competition watchdog probing Heineken's 403m takeover of Punch Taverns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

Heineken's A 403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns is being put under the microscope by Britain's competition watchdog amid concerns over the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority has sent out an "invitation to comment" as it said it was looking into whether the takeover may result in a " substantial lessening of competition".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan '17 TheGamingNewf 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC