Competition watchdog probing Heineken's 403m takeover of Punch Taverns
Heineken's A 403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns is being put under the microscope by Britain's competition watchdog amid concerns over the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority has sent out an "invitation to comment" as it said it was looking into whether the takeover may result in a " substantial lessening of competition".
