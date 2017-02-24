Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Releases Quarterly...
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.22.
