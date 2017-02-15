China outpaces US on mobile payments

Payments made on Chinese smartphones are nearly 50 times greater than the number of mobile transactions in the United States, signaling a late-mover advantage with robust potential for the fintech sector, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The value of third-party mobile payments more than tripled to 38 trillion yuan in China last year according to estimates by consultants iResearch, while Forrester Research reported a 39 percent increase to $112 billion in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.