By 2020, Mobile is Majority of Online Display Advertising Revenue, IHS Markit Says

By 2020, more than three-quarters of all online display advertising revenue will come from mobile, according to new analysis released today by "Mobile advertising has grown stronger than any other medium in the last four years, and now accounts for a significant proportion of online advertising revenue," said Qingzhen Chen , senior analyst at IHS Markit. Global mobile display advertising surged 72 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, and accounted for 45 percent of all online display advertising revenue, with a total of a 29 billion.

