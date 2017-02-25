By 2020, Mobile is Majority of Online Display Advertising Revenue, IHS Markit Says
By 2020, more than three-quarters of all online display advertising revenue will come from mobile, according to new analysis released today by "Mobile advertising has grown stronger than any other medium in the last four years, and now accounts for a significant proportion of online advertising revenue," said Qingzhen Chen , senior analyst at IHS Markit. Global mobile display advertising surged 72 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, and accounted for 45 percent of all online display advertising revenue, with a total of a 29 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan services
|5 hr
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Fri
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC