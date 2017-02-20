Brexit Is Making Wealthiest U.K. CEOs...

Brexit Is Making Wealthiest U.K. CEOs Richer

Read more: Bloomberg

But pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO's performance -- and some stocks are soaring. British equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto Plc, Smiths Group Plc and WPP Plc generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the This unintended side effect of Brexit is set to exert pressure on CEOs to forgo sizable rewards if they want to dodge the scrutiny of shareholders and Prime Minister Theresa May, whose government is intensifying a campaign to rein in executive rewards and narrow the gap with ordinary workers.

Chicago, IL

