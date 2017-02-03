Blackstone CEO Schwarzman on The Issue of Rolling Back Regulations
President Donald Trump met with titans of the business world on Friday to address a rolling back of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and implement a strategy to boost the U.S. economy. Blackstone Group co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, who chairs Trump's economic advisory council, said significant changes are needed in how regulation is enforced within the financial reform act.
