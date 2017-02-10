Bidens partner with Creative Artists ...

Bidens partner with Creative Artists Agency to promote public policy work

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Former Vice President Joe Biden and second lady Jill Biden are continuing their post-White House public policy work through partnering with the Creative Artists Agency. "Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals," the former vice president said in a statement from the talent and sports agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Go to this website 3 hr Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan '17 Canadian 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC