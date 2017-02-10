Bidens partner with Creative Artists Agency to promote public policy work

Former Vice President Joe Biden and second lady Jill Biden are continuing their post-White House public policy work through partnering with the Creative Artists Agency. "Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals," the former vice president said in a statement from the talent and sports agency.

