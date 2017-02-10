Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, 'Go...

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, 'Gotham'

15 hrs ago

Morena Baccarin, left, and Ben McKenzie attend The Independent Filmmaker Project's 25th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, in New York. The co-stars in Fox's "Batman" prequel fell hard for each other in 2014, when she was still in the process of a divorce.

Chicago, IL

