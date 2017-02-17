Apple is restructuring the way it works with its lead advertising agency
Apple is changing the way it works with its lead advertising agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab as part of an effort to streamline its global marketing output, Adweek's Patrick Coffee reported. TBWA\Media Arts Lab's Apple team has been restructured for the agency to focus more on digital and local campaigns.
