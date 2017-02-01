Amazon to open air cargo hub in Northern KY, creating thousands of jobs
The company is investing $1.4 billion in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as part of the relocation, according to Trey Grayson, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Three new Frontier Airlines flights from CVG were also announced on Tuesday, Cincinnati Business Courier reported.
