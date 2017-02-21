Advertising on Streaming TV Devices Is About to Get More Targeted
Media companies such as Hulu can tap into 60,000 data segments for OTT ads as BrightLine teams up with Nielsen As more people stream their favorite shows, the ad tech company BrightLine is trying to help ads on smart TVs work more like digital advertising. The company is teaming up with Nielsen Marketing Cloud, the media research firm's marketing software division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan services
|Sat
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC