Advertising Guru Valerie Graves Writes Powerful Memoir on Her Rise...

Ad agency guru Valerie Graves knows how "pressure makes diamonds." In her memoir "Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman that I Pretended to Be," she shows the reader every step of her journey from her teen mother experience in the projects of Pontiac, Michigan during the Motown-era to becoming a glass ceiling smashing executive in the ad agency suites of Madison Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.