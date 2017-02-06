Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Lowered to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Year to date, Adobe's stock has underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry. Also, the company's fourth quarter earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate backed by strong Creative Cloud annualized recurring revenue, continued growth of Adobe Document Cloud subscriptions and strong bookings for Adobe Marketing Cloud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC