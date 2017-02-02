Ad agency Leo Burnett uses #reverseforkindness to protest travel ban
Advertising agency Leo Burnett made the text on its website read left to right - as Arabic does - in a show of protest of the Trump administration's travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority countries. Advertising agency Leo Burnett made the text on its website read left to right - as Arabic does - in a show of protest of the Trump administration's travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority countries.
