A little known part of Amazon is growing fast - and directly...
Amazon may have a surprise winner in a service that directly competes with Google and Facebook's bread-and-butter business: online advertising. According to Amazon's latest earnings, the "other" revenue from its North America business - believed to be mostly comprised of its online advertising sales - saw the biggest year-over-year jump of any part of Amazon, at 60% in 2016.
